Bonnie J. Martinez, 74, of Tucson, passed away Oct. 10, 2019. She was born March 12, 1945, in Painsville, Ohio, to parents Eli and Betty Brown, with siblings Russell, John, Kathryn and Junior.
She attended schools in Painsville and finished her education at Harvey High School. She married Randy B. Martinez and they were blessed with four children: Ronnie, Randy, Martin and Sandra.
When Bonnie wasn’t being a homemaker, she worked as a cook and server. She also enjoyed playing crossword puzzles, playing cards, shopping online, watching game shows on TV and family gatherings.
Bonnie loved to tell jokes and was always kidding around, she was fun loving and very kind hearted. One of her favorite saying was “We’ll just take him out back and shoot him.”
She was very happy when her children began giving her grandchildren. She loved her kids, but loved her grandbabies more.
Bonnie is survived by: her children, Sandra Martinez and Martin (Judy) Martinez; her siblings, Russell (Lucy) Brown, John (Rosemary) Brown and Junior (Carol) Brown; her eight grandchildren, James, Ronnie, Rudy, Mancha, Maya, Alexis, Nickolas and Malina; and her six great-grandchildren, Ember, Joslyn, Malichite, Zayda, Nevaeh and Isaiah.
She is preceded in death by: her husband, Randy B. Martinez; her parents, Eli and Betty Brown; her sister, Kathryn Arrellin; and her twin sons, Ronald Lee and Randolph Kenith Martinez.
A memorial service for Bonnie will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.