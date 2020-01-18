Bonnie Marie Dykes, a longtime resident of Pima, entered into eternal rest at her home, with her family by her side, Jan. 16, 2020, at the age of 75. She was born in Pemiscot County, Little Prairie Township, Mo., on Dec. 27, 1944, to Willie D. Grubbs and Marie Long Grubbs.
At the age of 6 months, her family moved to Arizona on a train. The family moved around to several towns in Arizona and California before settling in Thatcher. She attended Thatcher schools and graduated in 1963.
At the age of 16, she met the love of her life while working in a cotton field. On July 24, 1963, she married George Dykes Jr. in Butler, Ala. They eventually moved back to Arizona, living in different places from Fort Thomas to Safford. They had a house built and moved to Pima in 1971. Bonnie and her husband George had three girls: Mary, Dorothy and Carla.
Bonnie loved being outdoors. Working in the yard was something she really loved and took pride in having a well-maintained yard. She enjoyed going camping to the lake and going on long walks, exploring the great outdoors. She also loved to drive the boat. She love to crochet and was very good at it, often making crocheted items to give to family as gifts. She worked in the cafeteria at the Pima School District for 20 years.
She was a very loving and kind-hearted person who would do anything she could to help anyone. She loved her family and was the absolute best wife, sister, mother and grandmother anyone could ever ask for.
She is survived by: her husband of 56 1/2 years, George Dykes Jr.; her daughters, Mary (Armando) Luzania, Dorothy Dykes, and Carla (Larry) Clark; a brother, Robert Grubbs; a sister, Martha Ramsey; grandchildren, Angela Larson, Michael Taylor, Cody Taylor, Kristen Luzania, Amanda Rector, Troy Parton Jr., Bridget Mcbeth, Destiny Clark, Katelynn Clark and Dominic Clark; and great-grandchildren, Gabriel Garcia, Camryn Larson, Jade Garcia, Audianna Felix, Gunner Larson, Trenton Luzania and Troy Partin III.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Willie and Marie Grubbs; a brother, Gene Grubbs; a sister, Shirley McIntyre; and a granddaughter, Alicia Rector.
She was loved by all who ever knew her, and will be greatly missed by all of her friends and family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Eden Hospice for their care, support and compassion.
A viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel.
Funeral will begin at 11 a.m., with Pastor Dustin Willey officiating.
Interment will follow in the Pima Cemetery.
Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.