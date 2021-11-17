Bonnie “Sue” Tucker Conyer, 86, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Woodbridge, VA, after a long illness.
Sue was born to John Calvin and Alice Mae Snyder Tucker on March 9, 1935, in Moscow, AR. Her formative years were spent in Pine Bluff, AR. In 1948, her family moved to Morenci, AZ. She met her future husband while in high school; they were married in December 1951. They spent 30 years together raising their four children.
She was a loving, devoted Mom and Grandma who enjoyed cooking, reading, crocheting, and sewing. She sewed the dress her mother wore for Mr. and Mrs. Tucker’s 50th Anniversary celebration. She was a fabulous cook and turned that into her life’s trade.
Sue is survived by her sons and daughter: Steve of Clifton, AZ; Chris (Debbie) of Dragoon, AZ; Benny (Rhonda) of Pearce, AZ; and Julie (Dave) Powell of Murrells Inlet, SC; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her nieces Jan Tucker Bogan (Ted) and Veronica Sue Tucker Conlee (Kenneth) and families; and many nieces and nephews by marriage.
She is preceded in death by her parents John Calvin and Alice May Snyder Tucker, brother W. F. “Bill” Tucker; sister-in-law Evelyine Kelley Tucker; niece Sharon Leigh Tucker; and ex-husband Mack “Boots” Conyer.
A private burial will be conducted at a later date; under the direction of Griffin Funeral Services in Star City, AR.
