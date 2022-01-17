Boyd Anderson, of Thatcher, entered life eternal Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at his residence. He was 85.
Boyd E. Anderson entered this life on June 18, 1936, in Haney, Wisconsin to Elmer “Andy” Anderson and Elizabeth “Bette” Jeffers Anderson.
He was a skilled mason, helping to build many structures in the valley and very particular to the quality of work. He enjoyed riding his bicycle, fishing and spending time with family.
One of his proudest achievements was becoming an Eagle Scout at a young age. Boyd, along with his parents and siblings, traveled all over the United States as his father was a Native American Educator for his entire career.
He met Gladys Blount in Safford, AZ. They were married in April 1961, and had three children; Marcia, Tina and Jerry.
Boyd moved away on his own for many years, returning to spend quality time with his mother and children. The family was blessed to reunite and get reacquainted once more.
He is survived by: his siblings, Marie Anderson, Alan (Jo) Anderson and Dean (Patti) Anderson; the mother of his children, Gladys Blount Anderson; children, Marcia Bedolla and Tina Anderson; grandchildren Brandon (Nicole) Bedolla, Eric (Mariah) Bedolla and Brittany Bedolla; great-grandchildren Dylon, Jesse, Bella, Talia, Hayden and Luna.
He was predeceased by: his parents, Elmer "Andy" Harvey and Elizabeth "Bette" Jeffers Anderson; a nephew, Jon Daniels; a son, Jerold Wayne Anderson; and a son-in-law, Vinny Bedolla.
Dad, you will be missed. See you on the other side.
