Bradford Moon passed away at age 77 on Sept. 10, 2019, at his home in Sheridan, Wyo. He was born in Rock Springs, Wyo., on June 4, 1942, to James Hale and Dorothy Teters Moon.
Brad’s professional career spanned almost 40 years as a public schoolteacher and administrator, and a successful high school coach. He coached varsity high school sports in Greybull, Wyo., Eloy and Pima. Brad was a successful coach in several sports, winning multiple state championships.
He finished his public-school career as an administrator in Safford, and various schools in Wyoming. After retiring, Brad lived in Sheridan, where he continued to help youths enjoy sports as a coach and referee.
Brad is survived by: two brothers, Jim (Sandy), of Ashcroft, B.C., Canada, and Don (Wanda), of Rock Springs; a sister, Jan Taylor (Tom) of St. George, Utah; three sons, Ric (Tammy), of Queen Creek, Brian (Zeeba), of Gilbert, and Joey, of Jersey City, N.J.; a stepdaughter, Jennifer, of North Phoenix; and a longtime friend, Jude Nance. Brad has 11 grandchildren, Bre’Anna, McKay, Hunter, Porter, Rhett, Owen, Brock, Adrian, Jimmy, Isaiah and Lenna; and one great-granddaughter, Elayna.
A viewing will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Kane Funeral Home. A viewing will be held at 9 a.m. before the funeral service at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A reception will follow immediately at the church. Burial will take place in the Mount View Cemetery in Basin, Wyo., at 2:30 p.m.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.