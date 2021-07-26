Brandon Joe Arrellin
Brandon Joe Arrellin of Safford, AZ passed away on July 15, 2021, in Tucson, AZ, after his short battle with metastatic cancer. He was born on June 6, 1974, in Tucson, AZ to Ramie Roy Arrellin and Frances T. Loya.
One of Brandon’s favorite hobbies was bowling. He was introduced to the sport by his father when he was 7-years-old. From then on he continued to improve his abilities and competed in many tournaments. Brandon took 1st place in singles, doubles, teams, and all events alternating throughout the years.
He reached to achieve a perfect 300 game at Safford Bowl and fulfilled his goal.
He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father, grandparents, and uncles. He loved the outdoors and spending time with his family and friends. Another one of his favorite hobbies was entertaining his friends and sharing his love of music. He attended concerts with his best friends and shared many memories that will never be forgotten. Brandon was a big fan of the ASU Sun Devils, LA Dodgers, Pearl Jam, North Carolina Tar Heels, and his all-time favorite, Raiders.
He is survived by his fiancée Kittie Marie Avalos, his father Ramie Arrellin (Cheryl), his mother Frances Loya, step-brother Freddy Mejia, his step-sister Toni Mejia, his uncle Danny Arrellin, his aunts Rosie Arrellin (Chris) and Josie Edwards (Gary), and numerous cousins.
Brandon is preceded in death by his grandparents Veva and Joe Arrellin, and Joe and Dora Tellez, his aunt and uncle Irene and Arturo Paredez, and uncles Benny, Ray, Orlie, and Johnny Arrellin.
On Friday, July 30, 2021, from 7 to 9 p.m., a public viewing will be held at the McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 East Main Street in Safford, AZ. Another viewing will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel, with funeral services beginning at 9 a.m. Interment will be in the Safford Cemetery following services.
