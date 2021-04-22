Brendan Gabriel James Harrison
Brendan Gabriel James Harrison, 26, tragically lost his life in Safford, AZ on April 8, 2021. He was a loving father, husband, and son. His family and friends were what meant the most to him in life.
He could fix anything that he touched. Brendan loved the outdoors, 4-wheeling, and most of all an adventure whether it was big or small.
He leaves behind: his wife, Isabelle; his son, Carl; his father, Jason; and his mother, Amy; as well as many other family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all.
Brendan’s services will be conducted on May 1, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Owen’s Creekside in Show Low, AZ. The address is North 9th Place, Show Low AZ 85901 (does not work on an iPhone, use Google).
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.