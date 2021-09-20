Brent Lee Spencer passed away Sept. 16, 2021 in Chandler. He was born Oct. 7, 1952 to Don and Fae Spencer, in Blackfoot, ID. When Brent was 3-years-old the family moved back to Arizona and Brent grew up in Solomon. He attended Safford schools, and graduated in 1970.
Brent had a strong work ethic and was well liked by those with whom he came in contact with. Throughout Brent’s life he had struggled with health issues due to being diagnosed with Juvenile Diabetes when he was 8. During his struggles he stayed positive, upbeat and showed others that there was always something to be grateful for even when life was hard.
Brent married Wanda Grauer in 1972 and they were blessed with five children. They spent most their married life in the Gila Valley where they raised their kids. After they divorced he moved to Phoenix where he met Cheryl Schaffer, they were married in 2015.
Brent is survived by his five children Brandon (Kalissa), Jennifer (Tee) Ward, Melissa, Bryanna, Shawn(Araxi) ; 12 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; six siblings, Doug, Randy, Kirt, Kristi, Clint and Shelly Leek; his father Don of Solomon and his wife Cheryl Schaffer Spencer of Chandler. Arrangements are entrusted to McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Home.
