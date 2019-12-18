Brett Allen Douglas, born March 31, 1964 and dies Dec. 12, 2019, was originally from Iowa.
Brett spent most of his adult life in Arizona, mostly in Tucson, sometimes in Willcox, Safford and even in Eden for a time.
Brett was always employed in the construction trade, mostly in dirt work and underground utilities and an outstanding heavy equipment operator. There wasn’t a piece of equipment that he couldn’t run.
Brett married the love of his life, Rose, in 1994 and the two were inseparable.
While married to Rose, Brett became a grandpa to 14 grandkids, courtesy of Rose’s three children: Daniella (Dannigirl), Roni Vato and Sinjin, Hondo (Lisa), Gabriel, Angel, Nala, Thomas, Andrea and Malaia, Buddy (Zeana), Isai, Nito, Alena and Esmond, Cyran and Anya, and many great-grandkids he loved and adored.
Brett fought the good fight but ultimately succumbed to cancer with his lovely wife by his side.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Brett is preceded in death by his young granddaughters, Anya Gallegos and Malaia Torrio.