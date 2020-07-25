Brigitte Dee Boni entered into rest on July 19, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona. She was born on September 4, 1962 in Sells, Arizona to parents Joe Cruz, Jr. and Harrietta F. Dick Cruz.
Brigitte was well known in the Bylas communit,y but was originally from Santa Rosa, Arizona. She had been a resident of Bylas for 38 years and was involved in the local church, the Bylas Lighthouse Assembly of God. She loved the Lord and shared that same love with the people of the community.
She enjoyed being in the kitchen cooking, coloring in coloring books, making beaded jewelry and being a wife and mom, but most of all, she loved being a grandma to three beautiful little girls who meant the world to her.
Brigitte is survived by her loving husband of 38 years Luke Boni, her three children; Manisha Boni, Reshanda Boni, and Lucan (Alisha) Boni. She is also survived by her three granddaughters; Lyla, Alicia, and Lana Boni, her sisters Sherrie Cruz, Renee Cruz, Nadine Joe, Trish Cruz, and Paula Boni, and her one brother Pasco “Bob” (Sandra) Boni.
She is preceded in death by her parents Joe and Harrietta Cruz, and her brothers Darryn Cruz, Sr., and Shayne Cruz.
Brigitte will be laid to rest on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in the Navajo Point Cemetery in Bylas, AZ beginning at 6 a.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.