Bryan John Sawyer of Kingman, Ariz., passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, due to a motorcycle accident. Bryan was born 19 April 1976, the first of four children to Dennis and Jessie Sawyer. Born and raised in Safford, Ariz. Bryan is the eldest grandson of the late Arizona State Senator, Ed C. Sawyer. Bryan attended Safford High School. Following High School he began coursework at Eastern Arizona College. Bryan began working in his early teens in the family’s business, ‘Industrial Electric Service’ until his late 20’s. In 2008 Bryan moved to Kingman, Ariz., to pursue a career in the furniture industry. As the recession grew, he lost his employment and enrolled at Mohave Community College where he thrived. Bryan proudly served 2 terms as president of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Bryan started his own home improvement and landscape business ‘Those Guys’ and from humble beginnings 8 years ago, he grew it into a profitable business. Bryan deeply loved all his children. Bryan’s oldest son Cameron is currently studying abroad and working on his Master’s Degree in French studies at NYU. Daughter Kaitlyn & her family makes their home in Safford. Youngest son Colten enjoyed working with his father and attending the many family outings especially the lake. His daughter Serenity won a college scholarship while son Alex is an honor student in High School and is a football MVP recipient. Bryan was a passionate and active Freemason. He entered Masonry in 2011 and was Raised a Master Mason in 2012. In the years following He became an Officer of the Lodge, each year advancing to a higher position. In December 2020 he was installed as the 106th Worshipful Master of Kingman Masonic Lodge No. 22. Bryan was also an active York Rite Mason and was a Dais Officer in all three bodies: Royal Arch Chapter; Royal and Select Masters Council and Knights Templar Commandery. In June of this year Bryan was installed as Grand Tyler for the Grand Lodge of Arizona.
Bryan was preceded in death by his paternal Grandparents Senator Ed C. Sawyer and Angie (Cercone), maternal Grandparents Ennis Fraley and Bobbi Blair, Uncle Daniel Fraley and Aunt Debbi Sawyer, and brother Jason Sawyer. Bryan is survived by father, Dennis Sawyer, mother, Jessie Fraley, brother Thomas Sawyer, sister Amy Marie Sawyer, and his five children: Cameron, Kaitlyn, Serenity, Alex and Colten. Additionally, 4 uncles, 3 aunts, 5 nephews, 2 nieces, and many cousins both near and far, and a special friend Ms. Cheri Lynn Premsey.
