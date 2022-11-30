Bryant Kane Wright, was born on November 29, 1989 at the Phoenix Indian Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona to Terold and Franda (Buck) Wright.
Bryant was a renown calf roper and bull rider and returned home with numerous buckles. He won his first Jr. Rodeo in Breakaway Calf Roping in Cibecue Arizona. He participated in calf roping and bull riding in Whiteriver Cibecue, Bylas, San Carlos, Canyon Day, Camp Verde, Lordsburg, Sells, Duncan, Sacaton, Casa Grande, and Dilkon.
Bryant graduated from the Mt. Turnbull Alternative School in Bylas, Arizona on May 28, 2010 and received his Welding certificate from the San Carlos Training Institute. He worked as a seasonal forestry fire fighter, laborer for the Oddonetto Construction Inc in Globe, Arizona and as a ranch hand for the San Carlos Apache Cattle Association.
He helped the community with traditional sunrise dances, wakes and was overall helpful to those who asked.
Bryant is survived by his two daughters Trinity Wright and Nokomi Nozie, parents Terold and Franda (Buck) Wright and siblings Eric Wright, Gabriel Wright and Frandalynn Wright.
Bryant is preceded in death by his brother Vernon Wright and grandparents Andy and Linda (Casoose) Wright and Arthur and Zuella (Ward) Buck.
Arrangements made through McDougals Funeral Chapel and Gila Valley Crematory located at 112 E Main St Safford, AZ 85546. 928-428-1740 www.Caldwell funeral chapel.com
To plant a tree in memory of Bryant Wright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.