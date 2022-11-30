Bryant Kane Wright

Bryant Kane Wright, was born on November 29, 1989 at the Phoenix Indian Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona to Terold and Franda (Buck) Wright.

Bryant was a renown calf roper and bull rider and returned home with numerous buckles. He won his first Jr. Rodeo in Breakaway Calf Roping in Cibecue Arizona. He participated in calf roping and bull riding in Whiteriver Cibecue, Bylas, San Carlos, Canyon Day, Camp Verde, Lordsburg, Sells, Duncan, Sacaton, Casa Grande, and Dilkon.

