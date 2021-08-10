Buddy Lee Reynolds, age 74, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family. On Dec. 23, 1946, he was born to his parents Edward and LaWanda Reynolds, in Anna, Illinois. Buddy has four siblings, Tonya, Eddie (Edward), Lisa, and Sara Reynolds.
In his early years, Buddy attended Lansing Illinois High School and graduated in 1964. After graduating, Buddy enlisted in the military and served for the United States Navy. He served for four years and was discharged in San Fransisco in January of 1968.
After his service in the military, he would marry the love of his life, Charlotte, on Jan. 2, 1975, in Clifton, Arizona. They had three children, Buddy Jr., Jeff, Penny, 17 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.
Buddy had many, many passions and hobbies. Music was his passion, and he loved to sing. Sometimes, he would drive for hours and hours just to sing. He loved to go hunting, fishing, bow shooting, flying drones, and taking trips to Walmart. You could always find Buddy cracking jokes and riding his wheelchair. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a friend to all. Buddy never met a stranger; he met a friend. He would talk to everyone that would lend him an ear about Jesus and the church. He loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Each one was so special to him. Buddy lives on in the hearts of his family and friends and everyone that knew him.
Buddy is survived by his children Buddy Jr. (Christi) Reynolds, Jeff (Heather) Reynolds, Penny (Gary) Case, his siblings Tonya (Ron) Furr, Edward (Lynn) Reynolds, Lisa (Bill) Lee, and Sara Reynolds and his 17 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Edward and LaWanda Reynolds.
A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021, with the funeral services following at 11 a.m. at The River Church in Safford, Arizona. Interment immediately following the funeral service at Franklin Cemetery, Duncan, Arizona.
For those that can’t make the services, the family would like to invite everyone to the VFW Post for a luncheon at 4 p.m. on Friday, August 13, in Thatcher, Arizona, at 3481 W. 8th St., Thatcher, AZ.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, Arizona 88546, 928-428-1740. www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com
To plant a tree in memory of Buddy Reynolds as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.