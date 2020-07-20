Byron Clarence McGinty, of Thatcher and a survivor of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor aboard the USS Nevada, a United Stated Navy and Air Force veteran, entered into rest Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was 94.
