Candelaria "Cande" Lucio Molina was born on Feb. 2, 1917 to Juan Lucio and Maria Barrios in Metcalf, AZ. She entered eternal life on Nov. 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She is survived by her three children; Steve (Leonor) Molina of Safford, Ernest (Joann) Molina of Pasco, WA, and Gilbert Molina of Safford, Gloria Molina (Daughter-in-law) of Tucson AZ, 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, and one brother, Juan Lucio of Tucson.
Cande was preceded in death by her husband Juan Molina, son Adrian Molina, grandson Ruben Molina, her parents Juan & Maria Lucio, two brothers Petronilo and Esteban, and her four sisters, Tomasa Espinoza, Clotilde Lucio, Frances Gonzalez, and Juanita Dominguez.
She attended Metcalf School. She married Juan Molina in 1942. They made their home in Miami, AZ, and later in Morenci, AZ. She worked for Phelps Dodge as a housekeeper at the men's dorm in Morenci. After retiring from Phelps Dodge, she moved to Safford where she resided until her passing.
Cande enjoyed reading, crocheting and embroidery. She looked after many of the family members during their illnesses. Cande was the matriarch of her family.
A viewing and Rosary will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 beginning at 9 a.m. at the McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Safford Cemetery.
