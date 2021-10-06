Carl A. Tefft quietly passed away, surrounded by his family, on Oct. 2, 2021, in Gilbert, Arizona. He was born in Los Angeles, California, on Feb. 22, 1952 to Charles W. and Ruth E. Hinds Tefft.
Carl spent his early years in the Los Angeles area before the family moved to Alpaugh, California, where he graduated from high school. He enlisted in the Navy in 1971, and he served on the USS Coral Sea during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1975.
In 1972 Carl met the love of his life, Diane Gregory, in Alpaugh, and they were married on Nov. 17, 1973. They were joined by daughter Carey in 1974, son Carl C. in 1976, and daughter Brenda in 1979. Carl and Diane moved to Safford in 2001, where Carl worked at Walmart for a time, and then at CTI.
Carl loved hunting, fishing, and camping, and spending time with family and friends. His love of the outdoors was exceeded only by his love for, and spending time with, his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Diane, his children Carey (Bobby) Waters of Newberry Springs, California, Carl C. (Susan) Tefft of Thatcher, and Brenda (Jason) Roach of Safford. He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren: Teresa, Cody, Kayla, Gwen, Andrew, Cat, Gage, Anastasia, Alissa, and Wesley, and three great-grandchildren: Maliki, Paisley and LeeAnn, as well as brother Roy (LouAnn) Tefft of Sebring, Florida, sister Charlene (Ron) Banks of Orofino, Idaho, brother-in-law Gary (Celia) Gregory of Alpaugh, and mother-in-law RoseAnna Gregory of Pima, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service for Carl will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel. A luncheon will follow at Thatcher Park.