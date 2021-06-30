Carmen Pratt Shumway, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, age 86, completed her earthly journey on June 22, 2021, in Bryce.
Carmen will be remembered in a memorial service on Friday, July 2 at 11 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Silver Creek Stake Center, 300 West Willow Lane, Taylor, Arizona. Burial will be immediately following at the Taylor Cemetery.
