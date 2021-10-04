Carol Jean Morris Potter, 85, passed away Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 in her home in San Diego surrounded by loved ones.
Carol was born in Thatcher, Arizona on Dec. 29, 1935, to Robert Andrew and Lola Daley Morris. She had two half brothers, Norman John Blazzard and Max Sharon Blazzard and she is survived by her sister, Roberta Lillian Morris Lackner, and her two children: Lynn Roe Potter (married to Dianna Powell) and LeAnn Potter Carmichael (married to David Lawrence Carmichael), and her two grandchildren Madison Carmichael and Robert Andrew Carmichael.
Carol’s early life was spent in southeastern Arizona, where life-long friendships began and continue to this day. She attended Thatcher Elementary School and High School, Eastern Arizona Junior College, Brigham Young University, and Northern Arizona University. While working in Anchorage, Alaska, she met Eddie at church one Sunday. Eddie and Carol were married in her parents’ home in Thatcher on Dec. 17, 1959. They lived in Utah where their son, Lynn, and daughter LeAnn were born. Carol and Ed separated and she returned to Thatcher with her kids to build a new life. Carol started teaching high school business courses in Pima. 1967 found Carol and her children in Barstow, California. As a single mother, the road was not easy, but Carol was determined to provide a good home for her family. She earned a master’s degree from Northern Arizona University in 1972 by attending summer school. She taught at Barstow High School for nine years and then Barstow Community College for 21 years where she retired in 1997. She had a passion for teaching and taught skills that helped people improve their lives.
Carol was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served on a mission to South Carolina in 2000. After her mission she relocated to San Diego to live with LeAnn and help care for her grandkids. Carol considered herself very blessed to be part of their lives and watch her grandkids grow to become wonderful young adults.
Carol made an impact on people with her cheerful attitude and humor. She was always very trusting and could see the good in others even when they faltered. Carol was dependable and showed her care for others in many ways. She will be missed greatly by her friends and family.
Graveside memorial on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Thatcher cemetery.
