Carol Lynn Lee

Our mom left this earth after a brief, but difficult battle with cancer. A fighter until the end, she went home to Jesus on November 9, 2022 at age 66. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with all those who surrounded her. Carol loved spending time outdoors with her family, going to the river, camping, and exploring new areas. Now that Carol has passed into the arms of our Lord, we should remind ourselves that while this is the end of Carol’s physical life on Earth, it’s the beginning of an eternal and beautiful journey for her. Carol joins her parents, Jim and Betty, brother, John, and son, John, in Heaven. She is survived by many loving family members, including her children, Jay, Don and Jenni, and her grandchildren, Wyatt, Dylan, Gracie, Ava, Aidan, Grant, Jace, Sadie and Dakota. Our family is deeply saddened and shocked by her sudden death but is grateful to know that she is finally at peace. Carol lived in Arizona for most of her life and requested that we scatter her ashes in one of her favorite spots near the river in Clifton, Arizona. Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm March 11, 2023 at the Church at Safford; 3616 US HWY 191, Safford, AZ 85546
To plant a tree in memory of Carol Lee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.