Carrol Harriet (Layton) Jensen, 86, finished her work on the earth Nov. 27, 2022. Born October 26, 1936 to Roy W and Merle Mangum Layton, in Central, Arizona. Carrol grew up in Safford and attended Eastern Arizona College, graduating with a degree in education. Carrol married Carl J Jensen on July 11, 1957 in the Mesa Arizona temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They called home in Phoenix, Tombstone, Pima, Globe, and for the last 45 years in Tucson. Carrol served in many capacities in the church, including with the children of Primary, with the women of the Relief Society, and wherever asked. Carrol and Carl also served Native American Church members in Sells, Arizona; Church missions in Calgary, Canada; South Carolina; the Tucson Regional Employment Center; and the Tucson Regional Bishop's Storehouse.
Carrol always supported her husband and children in all they did. She loved to cook and also sewed much of our clothing. She could stretch her household budget to always have plenty to eat and clothing to wear with some left over for fun. She was a gifted listener and had many friends. She served many throughout her life, often without the other person knowing. She showed great patience and endurance through her many illnesses and injuries. Carrol is survived by Carl, her husband of 65 years, and a posterity of four children, 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A memorial for Carrol will be held on 12/2/22 at 10:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 3530 W Magee Rd in Tucson.
To plant a tree in memory of Carrol Jensen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.