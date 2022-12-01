Catherine Kinnard

Our Heavenly Father has called his faithful servant, Catherine (Olsen) Kinnard, back to her heavenly home. Catherine was born to Harry and Mildred Olsen on April 23, 1937, in Safford, Ariz. She married a handsome young man named Bud Lee Kinnard from Miami, Ariz., on Oct. 19, 1957, in the Mesa Arizona Temple.
Catherine loved animals, especially cats, and has always had them in her life and home. She enjoyed reading anything that she could get her hands on. History was a passion of hers, especially church history. Being a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she absolutely loved studying the scriptures and the gospel of Jesus Christ. She really shined as a teacher of the gospel in the many callings that she served in, including being called to service missions in the San Carlos and Superior branches of the church.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Claypool, Ariz., at 9 a.m.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of
Latter Day Saints in Claypool, Ariz., at 10 a.m.
Interment will be held at Safford Union Cemetery in Safford, Ariz.
Assisting the family is Lamont Mortuary of Globe, Ariz.
