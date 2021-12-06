Purchase Access

Cathleen Stough Hayes, a resident of Pima, passed into eternal rest Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix. Cathy was 66.

Services for Cathy are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Cathleen Hayes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

