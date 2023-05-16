Cecil Millard O'Dell entered this mortal life on March 17, 1947, the second son of Norma Tipton-Stephens O'Dell and Archie O'Dell. He was blessed to walk this earth and fly high enough to make many of his dreams come true for 76 years before returning to be with his Heavenly Father, beloved wife, Pam, his mother and father, his brother and sister. All of whom preceded him in death, leaving Cecil terribly lonely.
Raised in Duncan on the Sanders' Family Farm his dreams of a broader life carried him to a teaching position in Batesville, Arkansas, where he was honored as Teacher of the Year, Mesa, Arizona where he met with many challenges because it was a time when young people had begun to lose respect for their elders and especially teachers. His years of teaching in Duncan been a joy to him so he and his beloved Pam returned to Duncan to take care of his ailing parents, living with them in the family farmhouse.
He had received his Master Degrees in several disciplines; including of course, ART. Cecil was an incredible artist, historian and archeologist, developing a special love for the Indians of this geographical area. He collected artifacts from both North and South America but he concentrated on the Anasazi tribe and owns many beautiful bowls and artifacts they created.
Cecil had a great love for people, always remembering special occasions or just dropping in with gifts to lift one's spirits. Cecil is the father of seven children, Stevi, Doug, Chris, Craig, Mark, Amber and Kera. He was surrounded by family and friends when he left us, waving one final goodbye to all.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, May 20, 2023 in Franklin Cemetery located south of Duncan, Arizona off of Highway 70, West of Franklin Rd. in Franklin, Arizona. A gathering will be held in the LDS Church in Duncan following the burial service.
