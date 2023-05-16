Cecil Millard O'Dell

Cecil Millard O'Dell entered this mortal life on March 17, 1947, the second son of Norma Tipton-Stephens O'Dell and Archie O'Dell. He was blessed to walk this earth and fly high enough to make many of his dreams come true for 76 years before returning to be with his Heavenly Father, beloved wife, Pam, his mother and father, his brother and sister. All of whom preceded him in death, leaving Cecil terribly lonely.

Raised in Duncan on the Sanders' Family Farm his dreams of a broader life carried him to a teaching position in Batesville, Arkansas, where he was honored as Teacher of the Year, Mesa, Arizona where he met with many challenges because it was a time when young people had begun to lose respect for their elders and especially teachers. His years of teaching in Duncan been a joy to him so he and his beloved Pam returned to Duncan to take care of his ailing parents, living with them in the family farmhouse.

