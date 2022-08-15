Charlene Thermes, 90, passed peacefully on Aug. 8, 2022, at home at The BeeHive Assisted Living in Thatcher, Ariz., with family at her side. Charlene was born the second of 11 children to John and Lorraine Maruna in Chicago, Ill., on Sept. 28, 1931. The family moved to Wauzeka, Wis., On Nov. 23, 1950, Charlene married Vernon Thermes in Madison, Wis. They moved to Muscoda, Wis., where they built their home on the Wisconsin River. Together they opened their business, Vern’s Signs, where they worked tirelessly and successfully until they retired.
Charlene loved bowling and playing with her Muscoda friends. She volunteered in many organizations, including the St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store. She also enjoyed attending the annual World Sign Association conventions with Vern. They were both avid golfers at the Mount Graham Golf Club in Safford, Ariz., their winter home for years until they retired and moved there permanently. Charlene emceed the Almost Talent Show at the Lexington Pines Clubhouse in Safford, where she also enjoyed calling bingo and preparing the Friday night steak dinners for the golf league. She walked every day visiting with her many Lexington Pines friends along the way.
Charlene is survived by her three children, Vicki (Tod) Schroeder, Valori Chase and Randy (Adele) Thermes; eight grandchildren, Matthew (Renee) Schroeder, Andrew (Jen) Schroeder, Kennedy Brown, Ryann Brown, Taylor Thermes, Amanda Thermes, Josh (Autumn) Thermes and Justin Thermes, and nine great grandchildren, Sam, Molly, Jack, Matthew, Ellis, Riley, Delta, Maxwell and Madeline; three sisters, Sandy (Ray) Rogers, Debbie (Bruce) Salmon and Nadine (Pat) Burns; four brothers, Dick (Sally) Marina, Tom Mullikin, Mike Mullikin and Bernie Mullikin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lorraine; her husband, Vern; her fiancé, Robert Leinum, and three brothers, Robert Maruna, Larry Mullikin, and Donald Mullikin.
