Charles D. Layton passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the age of 95. Charles was born on March 24, 1925, in Safford, AZ to Christopher “Athol” and Laura Foote Layton and siblings Bill, Dorothy, Norma, Joyce, Roy, and Carol.
“Charlie”, as he is known by friends and family, attended Safford schools, graduating from Safford High School. He joined the United States Army on May 27, 1943, and served in World War II in Germany & France until his honorable discharge in 1946.
On March 20, 1947, he married his one true love, Mary Louise Tomola, in Lordsburg, New Mexico. The couple was blessed with the birth of their daughter, Catherine. After working 20 years at the Lines Company, Charlie began working for ADOT, Arizona Department of Transportation, where he worked as a Shop Foreman until his retirement. He was a very skilled mechanic and handyman and was always willing to help anyone in need.
Charlie was a member of the Elks and served as Exalted Ruler and a 5 year trustee. He also loved bowling and was the President of the Men’s Golf Association.
He is preceded in death by his parents Athol & Laura Layton, his brother Bill and sisters Dorothy, Norma, and Joyce.
Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 74 years Mary Layton, his daughter Catherine (Jack) LeRoy, two step-granddaughters Nancy Kristyne (Drew) Robinson, and Kayla Tielking, his brother Roy Layton, and sister Carol Ann (Roy) Barker.
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
