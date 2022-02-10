Purchase Access

Charles John Fagone or "Chuck" as he was affectionately known by all, passed from this life Sunday evening, February 6, 2022, at the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center. Chuck was 79.

Services for Chuck are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Fagone as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

