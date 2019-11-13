Charles “Chuck” L. Ruddy, of Pima, passed into eternity at his home, with his family at his side, Nov. 10, 2019. He was born Jan. 21, 1938, in Glasglow, Mont., to George Edward Ruddy and June Roberta Stumpff Ruddy, with his younger brother, Bob.
Chuck graduated from Phoenix Union High School and then attended college for a short time. He married his first wife, Jeannette Frances, and the couple were blessed with four children: Bret Lee, Lisa Lynn, Brian Charles and Beth Lynnette.
After Jeanette’s passing, he married Barbara Jean Jones.
Chuck worked as an Arizona Highway Patrolman for 10 years before moving and started his own business as a refrigeration repairman before retiring.
In his spare time, he enjoyed bull riding, skiing, cycling, hunting, fishing, being a cowboy and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchild.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Chuck is survived by: his loving wife, Barbara Jean Ruddy; his children, Bret, Lisa, Brian and Beth Ruddy; his grandchildren, Jessica Lee Ruddy, Shane Levi Entorf and Ryan Alexander Entorf; one great-grandchild, Weston Huser; and his brother, Robert (Barbara) Ruddy.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, George and June Ruddy; and his first wife, Jeannette Frances Ruddy.
A viewing for Chuck will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, beginning at 8 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pima Stake Center, with the funeral service following at 9 a.m. Bishop Paul Anger will be officiating. Interment will be in the Pinedale Cemetery in Pinedale at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
