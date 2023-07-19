Charles Robert Pursley (Bob) passed away, surrounded by family, on July 14, 2023. Bob was born February 24,1936 to Joseph Robert Pursley (Buster) and Josephine Alger (Mama Jo), on their farm in Lone Star, Arizona. Bob's siblings were Joyce, (Boyd Hatch), Mike, (Jean Simpson) Sherry (Fred Martin), who preceded him in death.
Bob graduated from Safford High School and then attended Brigham Young University for two years before serving as a missionary in Uruguay, South America. He married Carole Preston, daughter of Don and Verlon Kempton Preston. They were married in 1960 in the Mesa, Arizona Temple. They are the parents of six children: Rob (Michelle Kern), Tom (Tracy Nymeyer), Carolyn (Jeff McCormies), Linda (Chris Benjamin), Jennifer (Ron Sterr) and David (Tammy Stone), 26 Grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren.
After receiving his Bachelors from Brigham Young University, Bob joined the Navy, began flight training and became a helicopter pilot. He served for ten years on active duty during the Vietnam war, but not in combat. After ten years of active duty in San Diego, the family moved to Tucson, where he attended law school at the University of Arizona.
He remained in the Navy Reserve for 10 additional years and retired as a Commander.
The Pursleys moved back to the Gila Valley in 1978, where Bob taught Criminal Justice at EAC for a year and then went into private practice for several years. He was Chief Deputy County Attorney for a time until he was appointed Judge of the Superior Court and served as the presiding Judge of the Juvenile Court, until retirement in 2003.
After retirement, Bob and Carole served three missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New Jersey, Utah and Virginia.
Bob was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather and Grandpa Great! He enjoyed collecting stamps, writing, reading and traveling.
