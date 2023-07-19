Charles Robert Pursley (Bob)

Charles Robert Pursley (Bob) passed away, surrounded by family, on July 14, 2023. Bob was born February 24,1936 to Joseph Robert Pursley (Buster) and Josephine Alger (Mama Jo), on their farm in Lone Star, Arizona. Bob's siblings were Joyce, (Boyd Hatch), Mike, (Jean Simpson) Sherry (Fred Martin), who preceded him in death.

Bob graduated from Safford High School and then attended Brigham Young University for two years before serving as a missionary in Uruguay, South America. He married Carole Preston, daughter of Don and Verlon Kempton Preston. They were married in 1960 in the Mesa, Arizona Temple. They are the parents of six children: Rob (Michelle Kern), Tom (Tracy Nymeyer), Carolyn (Jeff McCormies), Linda (Chris Benjamin), Jennifer (Ron Sterr) and David (Tammy Stone), 26 Grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren.

