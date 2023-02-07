Charles Steven Lucio passed away on January 9, 2023 at the age of 75 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Charles was born on October 19, 1947 in Safford, Arizona and moved with his family to Morenci in 1954, where he grew up and graduated with the MHS Class of 1965. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1967-71 and returned to work at Phelps-Dodge in Morenci.
He moved to Phoenix to work as a chemist in the mid 80’s and lived in Phoenix until his death.
He enjoyed playing pool and chess with his friends, watching football and old movies. Reading was his true passion and his sister would load his Kindle with everything he liked to read, mysteries, vampires, and sci-f, basically anything scary.
Charles is survived by his long-time partner Margaret Lee, his children Rene, Nadia and Benjamin; brother Ken Lucio, Phoenix, and sister Ruth Ann Lucio-Poppe (Dean) of Silver City, NM.
He was preceded in death by his parents Mary Ann Lucio and Esteban B. Lucio.
Charles was truly one of a kind and will sadly be missed by all, especially his little dog Abby who was his constant companion.
Cremation has taken place and a private family service is planned for a later date.
