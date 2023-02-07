Charles Steven Lucio

Charles Steven Lucio passed away on January 9, 2023 at the age of 75 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Charles was born on October 19, 1947 in Safford, Arizona and moved with his family to Morenci in 1954, where he grew up and graduated with the MHS Class of 1965. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1967-71 and returned to work at Phelps-Dodge in Morenci.

