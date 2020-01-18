Charles Torrio Jr., normally known as Charlie, returned to his Lord and Savior on Jan. 12, 2020, at the age of 69 in Safford. He was born Nov. 14, 1950, in Thatcher to Charles Torrio Sr. and Juanita Robles Torrio, along with his siblings Rosie, Danny, Connie, Carol, Vicki, Carmen and Peggy Torrio.
He went to Thatcher High School and, after graduating, he went on to work in construction. He worked hard and grew to love it, especially building houses, doing the sheetrock and stucco. Because of his hard work and diligence, he became known around the community for his skill in building houses.
That wasn't the only thing that he loved, though, he also loved his family and his seven children: Robert, Jeanetta, Crystal, Roy, Lavonne, Kimberly and Cameron; his grandchildren and great-grandkids.
He was a man of few words but two of his favorites were mejita and mejito, and always showed his love in his own way. He was known by many as a hard worker, stubborn but also very giving. He also had many hobbies and his two favorites were the Powerball and the horse races.
He is survived by: his children, Robert Torrio, Jeanette Torrio (Adam), Crystal (Anthony) Villalba, Lavonne (Trey) Avelar, Kim Torrio and Cameron (Shawntel) Torrio; by his siblings, Rosie (Rudolph) Garcia, Connie, Carol Torrio (Mark) Parker, Vicki Torrio, Carmen and Peggy; and his grandchildren, Janell, Ciera, Carlos, Robert, Michael, Adriana, Darius, Dorrien, Aj, Ambrielle, Chace, Kalista and Amiyah, Cambria.
He was preceded in by: his parents, Charles Sr. and Juanita Torrio; Roy Daniel Torrio and Daniel Roy Torrio.
His viewing will be Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at 9 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Safford, with the rosary at 10 a.m. and the Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date.
Arrangements under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
