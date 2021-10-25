Charlotte A. Evans Oct 25, 2021 Oct 25, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Charlotte A. Evans, of Phoenix and formerly of Pima, entered into eternal rest Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at her residence while under the care of Banner Hospice. She was 73.Graveside funeral services for Charlotte will be conducted Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at 10 a.m., in the Pima Cemetery.Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Charlotte Evans as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charlotte A. Evans Condolence Funeral Service Advertising Eternal Rest Pima Cemetery Funeral Home Hospice Load comments Most Popular Found body believed to be that of missing woman Clifton couple make the most of holidays Valley fever big problem in state, but not here Harvest Fest Wildcats hand Cowboys decisive 27-10 loss Dog attack leads to rabies shots for Safford man SHS orchestra members promise an evening far from boring Charity run COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in Graham, Greenlee counties up Showing spirit Sign up for our email newsletters