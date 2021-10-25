Charlotte A. Evans, of Phoenix and formerly of Pima, entered into eternal rest Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at her residence while under the care of Banner Hospice. She was 73.

Graveside funeral services for Charlotte will be conducted Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at 10 a.m., in the Pima Cemetery.

