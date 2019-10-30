Charlotte Elaine Russell, of Safford, lost her battle with cancer Oct. 22, 2019, at the age of 85. She was born in Detroit to Anthony and Anna Lasek, with her brother, Johnny, and her two halfsisters, Darlene and Cathleen.
Charlotte graduated from High School in Brighton, Mich., in 1952. She met and married Harry Samuel Russell Jr. in 1960. and soon after began working as a secretary at the Sheriff’s Department in Livingston County, Mich.
Charlotte loved quilting, traveling, cooking, baking, doing multiple kinds of crafts and enjoyed going to yard sales but, most importantly, she loved being a good wife to her husband Harry. During some of their travels together, they traveled from Florida to the South Pacific on cruises and by air. Charlotte donated most of her crafts and quilts to help raise funds for her church, the American Legion, VFW and the Hospital Auxiliary.
She is survived by: her loving husband of 59 years, Harry Russell Jr.; and her two halfsisters, Darlene and Cathleen.
Charlotte is preceded in death by: her parents, Anthony and Anna Lasek; and her brother, Johnny Lasek.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
