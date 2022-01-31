Purchase Access

Charlotte Smith Phillips, a resident of Thatcher, entered into eternal life, January 27, 2022, at her residence. Charlotte was 77.

Funeral for Charlotte will be Saturday afternoon, February 12, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., at the Thatcher Stake Center. Concluding services will follow in the Thatcher Cemetery.

Viewing Saturday, February 12, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m., at the Thatcher Stake Center Relief Society Room.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

