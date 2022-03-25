Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Chris Abeyta, of Safford, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center. He was 59.

Funeral services for Chris are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Chris Abeyta as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments