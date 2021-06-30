Chris Woods
Chris Woods, age 72, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2021. He was born on Dec. 18, 1948, in Safford to Bailey Ray Woods. Jr. and Betty Anne Baker Woods.
Chris graduated from Thatcher High School and served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp. during Vietnam. He was a retired truck driver from the mine. He owned the Rainfire Beef Jerky Company.
He was a “World Class Jerky Maker”, he loved hunting, shooting, fishing and golfing. He would always greet you with a friendly smile. He had a very memorable laugh, and loved to laugh, and play jokes. He loved to go downtown to see and visit people he knew.
He is survived by his wife Thressa of Thatcher; sons; Joshua Mark Woods, Shaffen D. Woods, and Micah Adam Woods; daughter, Becki Dawn MacLay; and sister Lynn Cluff; 17 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Steve Woods.
Graveside services will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the Thatcher Cemetery. Military honors by the Gila Valley Honor Guard.
Instead of flowers, if you would like to assist with funeral expenses, you can send a Venmo to @Rebecca-MacLay or contact McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel.
Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com