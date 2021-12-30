Christopher Paul Phelps (Doss) Born June 21, 1961: survived by his father: Gene Doss and stepmother Diann of Dudleyville, Stepfather: Brigham Phelps of Florida, Brother Adrian Doss and sister-in-law Nichole of Aurora Co. Sisters: Kim Doss-Cortes of Tucson, AZ, Beth Lake and brother-in-law of Michael of Texas, Lori McClain of Safford, Beloved cousin Ann and Byron Humble, Nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. He was predeceased by his mother: Frances Martha Phelps (Burk), Grandparents: Grandmother and Grandfather Burk, Margaret Richardson and Milton Doss and brother: Mark Phelps.
He was born in Tucson, grew up in Phoenix... He managed a video/record store and because of that, he was able to attend many concerts and meet the performers backstage. Chris also owned his own business and later worked at the bowling center in Morenci. After he became disabled, he moved to Globe to live near his dad, ever hopeful for a kidney transplant.
He loved family gatherings, puns, playing word games with his sister and niece, riding bikes with his grandnephew who was all of 5 at the time, Jimmy Buffet and Buddy Holly. He had a passion for bowling. He will be missed.
