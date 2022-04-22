Clara M. Lara, 83 of Phoenix, AZ, peacefully passed away surrounded by family at The Ryan House on April 18, 2022. She was a resident at Palm House Assisted Living in Phoenix, AZ. Clara was born on November 12, 1938 in Clifton, AZ to her parents Geronimo Morales and Maria Reyes. Clara leaves behind her beloved husband of 65 years, Tony Lara. She attended Clifton High in Clifton, AZ and then received her Associates Degree from Phoenix College.
She proudly worked in Public Relations at News Channel 3 for 20 years and then went on to serve the community in many other ways after retirement. She served as Vice President, Co-Treasurer, and chaired several communities for Altrusa from 2004-2016.
Clara had a passion for travel and photography.
She is preceded in death by all 7 of her siblings, and her oldest daughter Melynda Christine Hodges. She is survived by her husband Tony Lara; children Jon E. Lara and Michelle A. Lara Chaparro; grandchildren Erika Lara, Ashley Lara, Jonathan Lara, Zander Lara, Nikki Hernandez, and Giselle Chaparro; great-grandchildren Jordan Lara-McGinty, Arianna Hernandez, Joshua Hernandez, and Victoria Hernandez.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, May 2, 2022 at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in the Mausoleum.
In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Valley at Ryan House (second floor) – 110 W. Muhammad Ali Way, Phoenix, AZ 85013. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com