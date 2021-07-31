Clara Polanco Castro of Safford, Arizona passed away on July 27, 2021, in Tucson, Arizona after sudden complications regarding her health. She was born on August 12, 1937, in Gila, New Mexico to Tereso Medina and Josephina Medina.
Clara loved camping, hunting, fishing, playing cards and going to the casino with all her family and friends.
She is survived by her two brothers Johnny and Manuel Medina, her two sisters Margie Sumuri and Yolanda Medina, her kids; Junior Castro, Eddie Castro, Debbie (Danny) Gonzales, Bobby (Myra) Castro, and Cecil (Marvin) Gauna. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
Clara is preceded in death by her husband Ignacio Castro, two sons Mike and Tony Castro, her daughter Susan Castro, and her grandson Robert Castro.
A visitation will be held on Thursday evening, August 5, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the New Life City Church. Funeral services for Clara will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021, at the St. Rose of Lima Church beginning with the Recitation of the Rosary at 10 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Safford Cemetery.
Clara was loved by so many and will be deeply missed by everyone. She will always remain in our memories and in our hearts. We love you Grandma Clara, until we see you again!
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, Arizona 85546, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.