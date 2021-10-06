Claudia McEuen, age 73 of Fort Thomas, passed Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the Ft. Thomas Chapel. Concluding services will follow in the Thatcher Cemetery.

Family will receive friends Saturday morning, Oct. 16, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., at the at the Ft. Thomas Chapel.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Claudia McEuen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments