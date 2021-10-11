Claudia VerLynn McGuire McEuen, 73, entered into rest on Oct. 4, 2021, in Fort Thomas, Arizona, surrounded by her family. Claudia was born Aug. 15, 1948, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the first of two children born to James Claude McGuire and Verla Dutson McGuire who resided in Rose Park.
When Claudia was almost 6, her family left Rose Park and moved to North Hollywood, California for a short time and then to Fullerton where she was raised. Her only sibling, Timothy James, was born when she was nearly 10 years old.
Growing up, Claudia enjoyed writing books, drawing, speech, and drama, hanging out at the beach, vacations in the mountains, playing cards with friends on her dad’s boat, and visiting with family.
She began attending BYU in 1967, majoring in elementary education. It was there she met Cohn Patrick McEuen. They were married almost four months later on Jan. 29, 1971. After graduation, they moved to Eloy where they taught school for two years and then to Fort Thomas where they taught school and raised their six children. Claudia taught kindergarten, second grade and was the reading specialist. She taught with Pat in the computer lab and then taught in her own lab.
Claudia served in many church callings, including Relief Society President and teacher, Primary President and teacher and Young Women’s advisor, along with various other callings.
Claudia was a woman of great faith. She was known for her kindness, positivity, smile, laugh, friendliness and her love for her family and friends.
Claudia is survived by: her husband of 50 years, Pat; her children, Krista Mahan (Daniel), Kerri Napier (Sam), Kandace Bryce (Derrick), Kimberly Wood (Quinten), Kaycee Sulusi (Tavini) and Garrett McEuen (Allison); 26 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; her brother, Tim McGuire (Lisa); and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the Ft. Thomas LDS Chapel. Concluding services will follow in the Thatcher Cemetery.
Family will receive friends Saturday morning, Oct. 16, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., at the Ft. Thomas Chapel.