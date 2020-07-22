Clayton “Clay” A. Farrell of Safford passed away on July 16, 2020, at the age of 90. Clay was born on December 24, 1929 in Woodward, Oklahoma to Thomas Clayton Farrell and Jenny Wilson.
Clay joined the United States Army in 1950, and honorably served his country before being discharged. He married his first wife, Alice, and they were blessed with four children; Thomas, Barney, Valerie, and Rodney.
After his wife Alice passed away, Clay met and married Sali. He began working for Phelps Dodge Mine in Morenci as a field mechanic until his retirement.
Clay’s love of animals was evident to anyone who knew him, from cats, dogs, birds, and goats to horses. He also loved the outdoors and could always be found there whenever the time allowed.
Clay was very loving, kind, and considerate and a friend to everyone who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife Sali and his children Thomas, Valerie, and Rodney and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and pets.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Alice, his son Barney, and his parents Thomas and Jenny.
No services are planned. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the First United Methodist Women at 1020 S. 10th Avenue in Safford.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory. Online condolences may be extended at www.cladwellfuneralchapel.com.