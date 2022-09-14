Cleo D. Jones peacefully passed away at home with his loving wife & family by his side on September 8, 2022, at the age 89. He was born May 14, 1933 to Ida Lesta Robinson-Jones & Willie Thomas Jones in Adair County, Kentucky.
Cleo joined the United States Army in 1951. On August 31, 1961 CPL Jones Cleo D. was Honorably Discharged from his service.
This would be the new beginning to his trucking career of over 44 years. Cleo was an accomplished & well respected Semi-Truck Driver. He was well known for telling stories about driving his semi in 49 states, Canada & Mexico. He received many safe driving awards. He was "Driver of the Year" by Arizona Motor Transportation Association, American Truckers Association & Cement Transport Inc.
Of all the hobbies Cleo had he most enjoyed working for many years with the Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee as an active & advisory member. Everyone who knew Cleo felt his big heart & giving nature. He was a true gentleman!
Cleo had an amazing life, a loving family and wonderful caring friends. He is survived by his wife Wilma Gibson-Jones, children Randy (Dee), Roger (Kimberly), RoseAnne, Robin, daughter -in-law LeeAnn, Pat (his former wife), 20 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Preceding Cleo in death are his parents, Ida & Willie Jones, siblings Ira (Hazel), Herman (Verneeda), Floyd (Fannie Mae), Bill (Pat), his two sons, Ronnie & Bob, one grandchild, one great-grandchild & Dona, his former wife.
In lieu of remembrance a donation of your choice can be made to any church or organization of your choice in honor of Cleo D. Jones. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Cleo Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.