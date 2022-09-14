Cleo D. Jones

Cleo D. Jones peacefully passed away at home with his loving wife & family by his side on September 8, 2022, at the age 89. He was born May 14, 1933 to Ida Lesta Robinson-Jones & Willie Thomas Jones in Adair County, Kentucky.

Cleo joined the United States Army in 1951. On August 31, 1961 CPL Jones Cleo D. was Honorably Discharged from his service.

To plant a tree in memory of Cleo Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments