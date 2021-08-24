Clyde J. Allred, 96 of Thatcher, Arizona, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Mesa, Arizona. A graveside memorial service for Clyde will be held at the Thatcher Cemetery in Thatcher, Arizona at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. All relatives and friends of Clyde are welcome to attend.
One of five children, Clyde was born on Aug. 20, 1924, to Ive and Pearl Allred in Safford, Arizona. He graduated from Safford High School in 1942 and worked on the family farm until serving in the military in the early 1940’s.
He was involved with rodeo since age 16 and was a founding member of the Cowboys’ Turtle Association – a forerunner of today’s Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. He participated in calf roping and wild cow milking as a youth, and team roping and tie-down roping later.
Clyde married Johnnie Jones in 1947 and they had two children, Alexa, and Clyde Jr. He farmed in both Mesa and Safford, Arizona raising cotton, alfalfa, and grain and had horses and cattle.
He married Betty Johnson in 1976 while involved in the racing industry. Clyde was a horse trainer, owner, and paddock judge for several years, and then became a state racing steward working at Turf Paradise and Prescott Downs before retiring in 1983 and moving to Thatcher, Arizona.
Clyde enjoyed traveling, golf, playing cards, rodeo events, cattle roundups, and hunting quail, deer, and elk. For many years, Clyde and Betty spent their summers in Eager, Arizona enjoying fishing.
He is survived by his daughter, Alexa, and husband, John Clark; son, Clyde Jr., and wife, Sharon; four grandchildren, Arianna, Shalice, Daylon, and Andralyn; and eight great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty; his parents, Ive and Pearl; two brothers, Lamar, and Clarence; and one sister, Rita.
