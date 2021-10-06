Clyde Welbaum, Jr. Oct 6, 2021 Oct 6, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clyde Welbaum, Jr., of Safford, entered into peaceful rest Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at his residence with his family at his bedside. He was 78.Services for Clyde are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.comArrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Clyde Welbaum, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Clyde Welbaum Jr. Condolence Arrangement Funeral Home Rest Bedside Date Load comments Most Popular Five inches! Graham County loses another two residents to COVID-19 Azia Marie Lechtenberger Ramirez William Randall Lindsey Safford man dies in accident Jayne Walter Owens James Michael Gauna Holguin New tradition: Duncan High School invites community to tailgate parties From the Editor: It's the principle of the thing Mission 22, Taylor Freeze join forces for car show Sign up for our email newsletters