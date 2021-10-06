Clyde Welbaum, Jr., of Safford, entered into peaceful rest Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at his residence with his family at his bedside. He was 78.

Services for Clyde are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Clyde Welbaum, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments