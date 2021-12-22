Clyde Wilson England Sr., 86, passed away on Dec. 18, 2021, in Safford, AZ. He was born on Sept. 2, 1935, in Graham, OK to Claude and Evelyn England.
Clyde graduated from Buckeye Union High School in 1955, after high school he became a gas welder for El Paso Natural Gas for 33 years until he retired. Clyde was a member of the Rodeo Cowboy Association, ARA-AZ Rodeo Asso., American Quarter Horse Association, and AZ Racing Asso.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters; Barbara Means and Frances Lee.
He is survived by his loving companion of 11 years; Melba Hopper, children; Clyde Jr. (Paula) England, Kevin (Gloria) England, Sharlot (O.A.) Martinez. 4 grandchildren; Clyde “Bud” England, Kelli Werner, Raquel Dorame, and Clayton Sweet, and 9 great-grandchildren.
Clyde enjoyed roping, watching roping, and especially coaching his kids, and grandkids how to rope. His favorite saying was, “Bud can’t tell time”. He loved his family, gathering with friends and family at his arena, and horses.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at McDougal’s Caldwell Chapel located at 112 E. Main St. Safford, AZ 85546. Interment to follow at Safford Union Cemetery located at 400 W Discovery Park Blvd, Safford, AZ 85546.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel, 928-428-1740.