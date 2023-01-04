Clydella Beals

Clydella "Della" Fern Larson Beals was born January 27, 1930 in Safford, Arizona. The seventh child of Lehi Larson, Jr. and Della McBride Larson. She grew up in Pima, Arizona. Her mother died when she was six days old. Her Aunt Zela McBride nursed her until Della's older, married sisters took her and took turns rearing her. She was a cheerleader in high school. She had a beautiful voice and many times even as a teen she was asked to sing solos at special events. Her beautiful singing engendered a love of music in her children.

She met her sweetheart, Solon Beals, in fourth grade. They never had eyes for anyone else. She graduated from Pima High School. Later after she had children she went to Eastern Arizona Junior College to take accounting and secretarial classes. Della and Solon were sealed in the St. George Utah Temple on July 23, 1948.

To plant a tree in memory of Clydella Beals as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments