Cody James Murdock, of Duncan, Arizona, rode through Heaven’s gate on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Tucson Medical Center, surrounded by his family. He was just 30 years old.
Cody was born in Cottonwood, Arizona, on June 30, 1993, to his parents, J.R. and Dusty Jo Murdock. He is survived by his parents; his brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Brianna Murdock, his nieces, Addison and Ella Murdock, his nephew, Warren Murdock, his grandparents, Randy and Suzie Bruce, Mike McGetrick, and Frank and Jane Wright, his Aunt Michelle and Uncle Justin Macdonald, Aunt Debbi Lister, Uncle Vernon Lawrence, Uncle Zane Lawrence, cousins; Dale and Maggie Tasa, Brittney and Ty Sorrells, Sharli Howe, Ashton Lister, Jacob Lister, Wyatt Lawrence, Wesley Lawrence, Gabe Lawrence, Riley Jo Lawrence and a large extended family.
Cody was loved by all who knew him. His bright smile was infectious, and you always left Cody better than when he found you. Cody loved being a cowboy and never hesitated to chase a wild cow or stop and nurture a doggie calf. He was kind and gentle to his core.
Cody enjoyed hunting, team roping, and spending time with family and friends. Cody was a friend to all. He will be remembered for his smile, his funny one-line zingers, his quirky storytelling and his love for his family and friends.
Cody is preceded in death by his grandparents, Danny Lawrence, James “Griz” Toms, Frank Murdock, Mary McGetrick and cousin, Suzie Tasa.
A Celebration of his life was held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Greenlee County Fairgrounds in Duncan.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Cowpuncher Crisis Fund, PO Box 639, Pine AZ 85544.
