Cody James Murdock

Cody James Murdock, of Duncan, Arizona, rode through Heaven’s gate on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Tucson Medical Center, surrounded by his family. He was just 30 years old.

Cody was born in Cottonwood, Arizona, on June 30, 1993, to his parents, J.R. and Dusty Jo Murdock. He is survived by his parents; his brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Brianna Murdock, his nieces, Addison and Ella Murdock, his nephew, Warren Murdock, his grandparents, Randy and Suzie Bruce, Mike McGetrick, and Frank and Jane Wright, his Aunt Michelle and Uncle Justin Macdonald, Aunt Debbi Lister, Uncle Vernon Lawrence, Uncle Zane Lawrence, cousins; Dale and Maggie Tasa, Brittney and Ty Sorrells, Sharli Howe, Ashton Lister, Jacob Lister, Wyatt Lawrence, Wesley Lawrence, Gabe Lawrence, Riley Jo Lawrence and a large extended family.

