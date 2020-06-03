Coleen Maxwell of Pima entered into eternity in the evening hours of June 1, 2020. Coleen was born on October 17, 1937, in Pima, Arizona to parents Glen Palmer & Clara Cosper Palmer.
Coleen married Richard Maxwell, on March 14, 1986, and they brought their families together making a large happy family with children Glenda, Marla, Robert, Carol, and Rick.
Coleen enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and gardening, in fact, she was a certified Master Gardener.
She is survived by her children Glenda (Don) Johnson, Marla (George) Bauman, Robert (Sherrol) Sloan, her stepdaughter, Carol Shosted, her stepson Rick (Judy) Maxwell and her Uncle Bill Cosper. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 8 step-grandchildren, many great-grandkids, and her loving pet Shih Tzus; Missy Girl, Little Guy, Beau Beau, and granddogs Cosmo and Stubby.
Coleen is preceded in death by her husband Richard Maxwell and her siblings; Helen Lewis, Cosper Palmer, and Larry Palmer.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel beginning at 9:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Thatcher Cemetery following services.
