Concepcion Grijalva Ornelas
Concepcion Grijalva Ornelas, 98 years old, of Solomon, Arizona, passed away March 25, 2021, in Safford at the home of her son Victor with her loving family by her side.
Chonita, as she was lovingly called, was born in Solomonville, Arizona on Dec. 8, 1922, to Merejildo and Isabel Grijalva.
She came from a family of nine which included three brothers and five sisters and was a long-life residence of Solomon.
Chonita attended school in Solomon and later went on to marry the love of her life Victoriano Ornales on Sept. 8, 1940 and their union would last 76 beautiful years together. One of the most cherished memories included the meal they had following their wedding at the Old Star Café on Main Street in Safford. They would go on to have six children; Irene, Leanor, Marylou, Victor, Gabriel and Ernesto. She was a lifetime parishioner of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and the American Legion Auxiliary in Solomon.
Her caring spirit and love for all of her children and grand-babies will be missed dearly.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Victoriano Ornelas, her son-in-law Frank Corona, her parents, and six of her siblings.
Chonita is survived by her children Irene (George) Holguin, Leonor Corona, Marylou (Abe) Villalba, Victor (Martha) Ornelas, Gabriel (Ramie) Ornelas and Ernie (Terry) Ornelas. 25 grandchildren, 77 great-grandchildren, 57 great-great-grandchildren, siblings; Petra Estrada, Ricardo Grijalva of Van Nuys, CA, and half-sister; Cecilia Alvarado of Thatcher, AZ.
A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, April 15, 2021, at McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main St. Safford, Arizona 85546. A Rosary will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, April 16, 2021, with a Mass of the Resurrection to follow at 11 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church located at 311 S. Central Ave. Safford, Arizona 85546. Interment will take place following the Mass at Safford Union Cemetery located at 400 W. Discovery Park Rd. Safford, Arizona 85546.
Service cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main St. Safford, Arizona 85546, 928-428-1740