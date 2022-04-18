Connie Allen Nash Tanner Eilertsen Apr 18, 2022 Apr 18, 2022 Updated 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Connie Allen Nash Tanner EilertsenConnie Allen Nash Tanner Eilertsen, of Pima, entered into rest Tuesday, April 5, 2022. She was 70.Funeral services for Connie will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, April 20, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Vining Funeral Home’s “Chapel of the Valley”. Concluding services will follow in the Pima Cemetery.Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Connie Eilertsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Condolence Connie Allen Nash Tanner Eilertsen Funeral Home Funeral Service Pima Cemetery Arrangement Rest Load comments Most Popular Racers prepping for Clifton Hill Climb Easter's story: 'He is not here; he has risen, just as he said' It's back! Pioneer Days returns in July Availability, rent costs pose issues for Graham County residents Real Estate Transactions - Graham County Missing Safford girl found in South Carolina Attorneys want education lawsuit tossed out Safford grad qualifies in javelin at PCC Donation to help build soccer fields in Pima Travels with Two Sisters: Mine and mining throughout Arizona Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Eastern Arizona Courier Get the latest digital edition from the Copper Era You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists