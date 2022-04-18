Connie Allen Nash Tanner Eilertsen

Connie Allen Nash Tanner Eilertsen, of Pima, entered into rest Tuesday, April 5, 2022. She was 70.

Funeral services for Connie will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, April 20, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Vining Funeral Home’s “Chapel of the Valley”. Concluding services will follow in the Pima Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

